Indian Army Invites Application For 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme Course; Last Date June 14

Indian Army has invited application from eligible candidates for 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme Course-38 which will commence from January 2018. The recruitment is for unmarried male candidates who have completed their 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The online application for the same began on May 16 and will end on June 14, 2017 1t 10:00 am. There are 90 vacancies as per the official notification. Selected candidates, on successful completion of 4 years will be granted permanent commission in the Indian Army in the rank of Lieutenant.Candidate must have passed 10+2 examination from a recognized board with minimum 70% marks in aggregate in physics, chemistry, and mathematics.Candidate must either be a citizen of India, or a subject of Bhutan, or a subject of Nepal, or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before the 1st of January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.Candidate must not be below the age of 16 years and 6 months and above 19 years and 6 months on the first day of the month in which the course is commencing, that is the candidate should not be born before July 1, 1998 and after July 1, 2001 (both days inclusive).Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the joinindianarmy.nic.in website. After completing the online application procedure, candidates have to take two printouts of the completed application form. While one has to be retained by the applicant, the other should be duly signed by the candidate and carried to the SSb interview centre along with class 10th and class 12th original certificate or marks sheet and an original id proof.