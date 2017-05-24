Indian Army Begins Recruitment For 126th Technical Graduate Course; Apply Before June 14 Indian Army is recruiting married/unmarried male engineering graduates for 126th Technical Graduates Course which will commence in January 2018 at Indian Millitary Academy (IMA), Dehradun for permanent commission in Indian Army.

90 Shares EMAIL PRINT Indian Army Begins Recruitment For 126th Technical Graduate Course New Delhi: Indian Army is recruiting married/unmarried male engineering graduates for 126th Technical Graduates Course which will commence in January 2018 at Indian Millitary Academy (IMA), Dehradun for permanent commission in Indian Army. There are a total of 40 vacancies in 9 different streams. Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission on probation in the rank of Lieutenant from the date of commencement of the course or the date of reporting at IMA, whichever is later. The selected candidates would undergo a training of one year duration at IMA, Dehradun. Upon completion of one year training, successful cadets will be granted permanent commission in the Army in the rank of Lieutenant.



Eligibility



Candidate must have completed BE/B.Tech. degree or should be in the final year of their program.



Candidate must either be a citizen of India, or a subject of Bhutan, or a subject of Nepal, or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before the 1st of January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.



The lower age limit is 20 years and upper age limit is 27 years as on January 1, 2018.



Application Process



Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the joinindianarmy.nic.in website, through the 'Officer Entry Apply/Login' tab. Candidates would have to first register on the portal then can apply by clicking on the apply online tab and selecting the relevant vacancy. After successful completion of the application, a pdf file will be generated. Candidates should take two printouts of the pdf application form. One will be required at the time of SSB selection process while the other should be retained by the candidate.



