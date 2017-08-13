Job Opportunities At Indian Air Force, Air Headquarters, New Delhi For Graduates Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written test and skill test/ practical test. However, the latter will be of qualifying nature.

40 Shares EMAIL PRINT Job Opportunities At Indian Air Force, Air HQ, New Delhi For Graduates New Delhi: Job applications have been invited from eligible graduates for recruitment to the post of Superintendent (store) at Indian Air Force, Air Headquarters, New Delhi. A total of 55 vacancies have been notified in the official notification. Graduates with 'experience in handling Stores and Keeping Accounts in a Store of a concern or repute in Public or Private Sector' will be preferred. In addition to this, candidates must also be in the age group of 18-25 years (age relaxation details can be found from the official job notification), in order to be eligible for the recruitment.



Details in this regard can be found from the Employment News (date 12-18 August 2017).



'The examination will be conducted at DELHI. The syllabus for written examination will commensurate with to charter of duties of concerned post(s) & will consist of General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, General Awareness. Question paper will be bilingual except General English Paper.'



In addition to this, recruitment is also open for the post of Store Keeper for which 10+2 pass candidates are eligible.



For both the posts, candidates should send their application through ordinary post only.



