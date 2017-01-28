India Post Payments Bank Limited - IPPB Main Examination Of Assistant Managers Scale I Officers Tomorrow: A Last Minute Check List

Admit Card
You should make sure that you have downloaded the admit cards from the official website. If you have not downloaded the admit card, go to IPPB official website (which will direct you to IBPS website. Details given below) right now and do that now.
Know the examination pattern
Here is the detailed examination pattern for India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) Main Examination Of Assistant Managers Scale I Officers:
Examination Day
Reach your examination center on time. You will only allowed to enter the center which is mentioned in the admit card and the admit card must be the one issued by IPPB. All the examination halls will have wall clock, so that you do not need to carry any type of watch.
Candidates will not be permitted to appear for the IPPB Main Examination without the following documents:
1. Valid Call Letter for the respective date and session of Examination
2. Photo-identity proof (as specified) in original bearing the same name as it appears on the call letter/ application form and
3. Photocopy of photo-identity proof (as mentioned in (2) above
How to attend the exam
Time management is important. Make sure that you attend all the questions marking the right answers. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.
How to download your Call Letters/Admit Cards for India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) Main Examination Of Assistant Managers Scale I Officers
- The candidates will be directed the website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) when they click on 'DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER FOR MAIN EXAMINATION TO BE HELD ON JANUARY 29th, 2017'.
- Enter Registration No/Roll No and Password/DOB(DD-MM-YY) with the security code given there
- The candidates would find all the details about the call letter in IBPS website
