India Post Recruitment 2017 For State Wise Postal Circles: Who Can Be A Gramin Dak Sevak?

Who can be a Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)?
Know your eligibility for Gramin Dak Sevak post
Any matriculate in the age group of 18-40 years can be a Gramin Dak Sevak provided conditions given below are satisfied:
- Matriculation qualification must be from approved State board by the respective State Government / Central Government
- Must have adequate computer knowledge and provide "basic computer training certificate for at least 60 days from a recognized Computer Training Institute"
- "Must mandatorily take up his/her residence in the Branch Post Office village within one month after selection but before engagement as Gramin Dak Sevak Branch Postmaster"
- Must not be holding an elective office
- Must not be engaged with any outside agency "which would be detrimental to the business or interest of the Post Office"
- Must have cycling knowledge which is a "pre-requisite condition for GDS posts attached with outdoor duties."
- Must have other source to supplement the GDS income
- Must give security amount of Rs 25000 for the job engagement and Rs 10000 for other categories
Click here for more Jobs News