India Post Recruitment 2017 For State Wise Postal Circles: Who Can Be A Gramin Dak Sevak?

Who can be a Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)? Know your eligibility for Gramin Dak Sevak post



Any matriculate in the age group of 18-40 years can be a Gramin Dak Sevak provided conditions given below are satisfied: Matriculation qualification must be from approved State board by the respective State Government / Central Government

Must have adequate computer knowledge and provide "basic computer training certificate for at least 60 days from a recognized Computer Training Institute"

"Must mandatorily take up his/her residence in the Branch Post Office village within one month after selection but before engagement as Gramin Dak Sevak Branch Postmaster"

Must not be holding an elective office

Must not be engaged with any outside agency "which would be detrimental to the business or interest of the Post Office"

Must have cycling knowledge which is a "pre-requisite condition for GDS posts attached with outdoor duties."

Must have other source to supplement the GDS income

Must give security amount of Rs 25000 for the job engagement and Rs 10000 for other categories For State wise application process, candidates can go to the official website of India Post at indiapost.gov.in.



India Post has begun Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment . The recruitment process is continuing in a phase manner for every State of the country. This is a not-to-miss job opportunity for all government job aspirants, especially those who want to get through it as early as possible after completing matriculation. The recruitment process has begun on 18 March 2017 and vacancy details for each of the Indian States are being notified gradually. Candidates belonging to those States for which notification has not been released yet should expect for the same (likely to be announced!) and others should apply right away and not wait till the last day of application.Any matriculate in the age group of 18-40 years can be a Gramin Dak Sevak provided conditions given below are satisfied:For State wise application process, candidates can go to the official website of India Post at indiapost.gov.in.Click here for more Jobs News