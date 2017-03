India Post, MP Circle Recruitment 2017 Under Sports Quota, 31 Vacancies

Sportsmen who have represented a State or the country in the national or international competition

Sportsmen who have represented their University in the inter University tournaments conducted by the Inter- University sports board

Sportsmen who have represented the State schools team in the National Sports/ Games for schools conducted by the All India School Games federation

Sportsmen who have been awarded National awards in Physical efficiency under the national physical efficiency drive

India Post, Madhya Pradesh Circle Bhopal has notified vacancies in the posts of postal assistant/ sorting assistant, postman and MTS cadre. The recruitment is applicable for meritorious sports persons under sports quota. Eligible candidates are suggested to go through the details before applying. Out of the total number of posts, 23 are for postal assistant posts, 4 are for sorting assistant post and 2 each for postman and MTS posts. The detail official notification has been released at the website indiapost.gov.in. Other details of the recruitment can be found below.: 12 April 2017: 18-27 years: 18-25 yearsCandidates should note that age limit will be calculated as on 12 April 2017. Age relaxation criteria has also been notified. Candidates are suggested to go through it properly.While matriculates are eligible for MTS and Postman posts, candidates who have cleared the intermediates are eligible for postal assistant and sorting assistant posts. In addition to these candidates also have to fulfill the sports qualification criteria as mentioned in the official notification.: Badminton, Cricket, Power Lifting, Table Tennis and Hockey.(applicable for the disciplines mentioned above):Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification at indiapost.gov.in before applying.