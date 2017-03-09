India Post, MP Circle Recruitment 2017 Under Sports Quota, 31 Vacancies

India Post MP Circle Recruitment Highlights
Last date for submission of application: 12 April 2017
Age Limit for Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant/ Postman posts: 18-27 years
Age Limit for MTS post: 18-25 years
Candidates should note that age limit will be calculated as on 12 April 2017. Age relaxation criteria has also been notified. Candidates are suggested to go through it properly.
While matriculates are eligible for MTS and Postman posts, candidates who have cleared the intermediates are eligible for postal assistant and sorting assistant posts. In addition to these candidates also have to fulfill the sports qualification criteria as mentioned in the official notification.
Disciplines under which recruitment will be done: Badminton, Cricket, Power Lifting, Table Tennis and Hockey.
Sports Qualification (applicable for the disciplines mentioned above):
- Sportsmen who have represented a State or the country in the national or international competition
- Sportsmen who have represented their University in the inter University tournaments conducted by the Inter- University sports board
- Sportsmen who have represented the State schools team in the National Sports/ Games for schools conducted by the All India School Games federation
- Sportsmen who have been awarded National awards in Physical efficiency under the national physical efficiency drive
