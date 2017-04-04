India Post, Himachal Pradesh Circle: GDS Recruitment, 391 Vacancies, Find Details Here

New Delhi: Online applications have been invited for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2017 under Himachal Pradesh Postal Circle, India Post. With a total of 391 vacancies available for recruitment, this is a great opportunity for government job aspirants. Out of the total number of posts 84 are reserved for OBC category; 78 and 17 posts are reserved for SC and ST category respectively. Interested candidates only after ensuring their eligibility can apply for the post before 2 May 2017.
GDS recruitment is going on under Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana postal circle, as well.
Himachal Pradesh Postal Circle GDS recruitment details
Education: Candidates must have cleared Class 10 exam
Age: Candidate must be in the age group of 18-40 years (relaxation norms can be found from the official notification)
Other important skills: Computer knowledge. "The candidate should have computer knowledge and will be required to furnish basic computer training certificate for at least 60 days from a recognized Computer Training Institute. Certificates from Central Government/ State Government/ University/ Boards etc., will also be acceptable for this purpose", the notification states.
How to apply: Log on to indiapost.gov.in and apply online
Application Fee: OC/OBC Male should pay a fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred) at any Head Post Office.
After submission of application, candidates must check the official website of India Post for updates. Candidates will get an SMS on provisional selection. The final selection/appointment will be based on satisfactory completion of verification and genuineness of all educational & other documents produced by the candidates by the concerned authorities.
Read the official notification here:
