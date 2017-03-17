India Post, Delhi Circle Postman/ Mailguard Recruitment 2014: Answer Key Released For Sept Exam 2016, Second Stage Test In March

EMAIL PRINT Dept of Posts, Delhi Circle 2nd Stage Online Test on 28 March New Delhi: The second stage online test for the Department of Posts, Delhi Circle will be held on 28 March 2017. While answer keys have been released for the examination held in September 2016, it will be displayed on the official website at indiapost.gov.in or delhi.postalcareers.in till 18 March 2017. The second stage examination will be held for those candidates who have been shortlisted based on the marks secured in the examination held in September 2016. Other details can be found below.



Admit cards of the second stage online test will be available from 19 March 2017 onwards. Candidates can download the same at the official website.



Answer keys have been released for the examination held from 10 September 2016 till 25 September 2016.



India Posts, Delhi Circle Second Stage Online Test Pattern

The examination will consist of 100 questions and candidates will be allowed 120 minutes for the same. Candidates should note that the syllabus and pattern of the examination will be the same as the exam held in Deptember 2016.



Click here for more



The second stage online test for the Department of Posts, Delhi Circle will be held on 28 March 2017. While answer keys have been released for the examination held in September 2016, it will be displayed on the official website at indiapost.gov.in or delhi.postalcareers.in till 18 March 2017. The second stage examination will be held for those candidates who have been shortlisted based on the marks secured in the examination held in September 2016. Other details can be found below.Admit cards of the second stage online test will be available from 19 March 2017 onwards. Candidates can download the same at the official website.Answer keys have been released for the examination held from 10 September 2016 till 25 September 2016.The examination will consist of 100 questions and candidates will be allowed 120 minutes for the same. Candidates should note that the syllabus and pattern of the examination will be the same as the exam held in Deptember 2016.Click here for more Jobs News