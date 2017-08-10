IIT Madras To Recruit Graduates For Junior Assistant Post Last date for submission of applications is 8 September 2017.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT IIT Madras Recruitment 2017 For Junior Assistant Post, Apply Online New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has invited applications from graduates for recruiting as Junior Assistants. Candidates with 'Bachelor's degree in Arts, Science or Humanities including Commerce with knowledge of computer operations,' are eligible to apply. A total of 10 vacancies are available for the post. Science graduates can also apply for Junior Technician post (12 vacancies) along with Engineering diploma holders and ITI certificate holders with 2 years of relevant work experience. Details of the job can be found at recruit.iitm.ac.in.



Vacancies are also open for Junior Engineer post, for which applicants with Degree in Civil / Electrical Engineering with 2 years relevant experience or Diploma in Civil / Electrical Engineering with 5 years relevant experience are eligible to apply.



Candidates with B.Sc. in Nursing with 2 years experience or 3 years Diploma in Nursing & Midwifery with 5 years experience can apply for Staff Nurse posts (4 vacancies).



Candidates shall have to take a printout of the application and submit it along with necessary documents to The Assistant Registrar, Recruitment Section, Admn. Building (First Floor), IIT Madras, Chennai - 600 036. Hard copy of the application must reach the concerned office before 15 September 2017.



