IISc To Recruit Graduates For Secretarial Assistant Trainee Post The last date to submit applications is 13 October 2017.

20 Shares EMAIL PRINT IISc Recruitment 2017: Apply For Secretarial Assistant Trainee Post; Graduates Eligible New Delhi: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has invited applications from graduates for recruitment to the post of Secretarial Assistant Trainee. A total of 30 posts are available for recruitment. Candidates with Three years Diploma in Secretarial / Commercial Practice (English) are also eligible to apply. Applicants need to have computer literacy in order to be eligible for the recruitment. Preference will be given to those with Senior English Typewriting & Junior English Shorthand. Job notification can be read at the official website iisc.ac.in.



The age limit for candidates is 30 years. 'Admissible age relaxation for SC, ST, OBC and PH will be extended,' reads the official notification.



Candidates should note that the duration of recruitment is for one year, which can be extended upto three years.



IISc will conduct written test at the institute for selecting candidates. Only those candidates who qualify the exam will be called for interview. The interview will be held on the next day of the written test.



'Those who have completed their qualifying examinations and awarded the degree only need to apply. The Institute will have no obligation to absorb them on completion of the training. No accommodation will be available on the Institute Campus during the course of training.'



