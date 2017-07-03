IIMB, Apollo Medskills To Launch 2nd Edition Of Healthcare Programme On August 7 The course allies IIMB's academic expertise in management and Apollo's healthcare competencies.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The programme will be delivered at the IIMB campus. New Delhi: Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) and Apollo Medskills will launch the second edition of the General Management Programme for Healthcare Executives (GMHE) on August 7, 2017 at the IIMB campus. The course allies IIMB's academic expertise in management and Apollo's healthcare competencies. This unique combination of managerial and technical expertise also represents a step forward in the understanding of healthcare markets, said a statement from IIMB.



The programme will be delivered at the IIMB campus. The classes in Bangalore will be conducted in synchronous mode using two-way video and audio along with auxiliary technologies supporting rich interaction between the faculty in Bangalore and the participants across India.



The programme also proposes field trips in every module to conduct live classes, and facilitate out-of-class interaction.



The GMHE programme attracts a large number of applications from a competent pool of aspirants from various sections of the healthcare industry. A selection committee carries out a careful examination of each application. The committee keeps in mind the requirement to ensure an adequate batch diversity in terms of background as well as experience.



Selection for the first batch of 35 participants was based on their profile and fit with the programme's objectives. The average work experience of the participants was 10 years and they came from companies and hospital chains such as Narayana Health, Frost and Sullivan, Indegene Lifesystems Pvt. Ltd., MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, Apollo Hospitals, KG Hospitals, Philips Healthcare, KIMS, Cellworks Research India, etc.



(Details of this programme are available on the official website of IIMB)



Click here for more



Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) and Apollo Medskills will launch the second edition of the General Management Programme for Healthcare Executives (GMHE) on August 7, 2017 at the IIMB campus. The course allies IIMB's academic expertise in management and Apollo's healthcare competencies. This unique combination of managerial and technical expertise also represents a step forward in the understanding of healthcare markets, said a statement from IIMB.The programme will be delivered at the IIMB campus. The classes in Bangalore will be conducted in synchronous mode using two-way video and audio along with auxiliary technologies supporting rich interaction between the faculty in Bangalore and the participants across India.The programme also proposes field trips in every module to conduct live classes, and facilitate out-of-class interaction.The GMHE programme attracts a large number of applications from a competent pool of aspirants from various sections of the healthcare industry. A selection committee carries out a careful examination of each application. The committee keeps in mind the requirement to ensure an adequate batch diversity in terms of background as well as experience.Selection for the first batch of 35 participants was based on their profile and fit with the programme's objectives. The average work experience of the participants was 10 years and they came from companies and hospital chains such as Narayana Health, Frost and Sullivan, Indegene Lifesystems Pvt. Ltd., MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, Apollo Hospitals, KG Hospitals, Philips Healthcare, KIMS, Cellworks Research India, etc.(Details of this programme are available on the official website of IIMB)Click here for more Jobs News