IIM Lucknow PGDM Program For Working Executives: Apply Before April 3

IIM Lucknow PGDM Program For Working Executives: Application Process
- Candidates can fill the application form online through IIM Lucknow official website. Eligible candidates would have to upload the following documents along with their application form to be considered for shortlisting:
- A copy of CAT/GMAT/ XAT/ GATE score card or in case of WMP Entrance Test, indicate so in your application form.
- Experience certificates or salary slips from your previous/current employer with specific date of joining and leaving mentioned.
IIM Lucknow PGDM Program For Working Executives: Eligibility Criteria
- Candidate should have a bachelor degree in any discipline or equivalent from a recognized university with minimum 50% marks or 5.5 CGPA on a 10 point scale. (For reserved categories minimum percent required is 45% or 5.0 CGPA)
- Candidate should have minimum 3 years of full-time post-qualification professional work experience as on April 30, 2017.
- Candidates should have a valid CAT/ GMAT/ XAT/ GATE/ WMP Entrance Test score