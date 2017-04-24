IIM Indore Launches Training On Innovation Management In MSMEs

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore announced the launch of Innovation Management Training Program specifically customized for Indian Small and Medium Enterprises and co-created by experts from premier German and Indian Institutes.
"Managing Innovation in Small Businesses" is a 7 day programme (5-days of practical training followed by a 4 weeks implementation break and ending with a 2-day finishing school) spread over a period of 6 weeks, said a release from IIM Indore.
Training on innovation management in MSME's workshop aims to enhance the innovation management capacity of SMEs and is also designed to equip the participants with hands-on tools to start or manage product, process or business model innovation in their enterprises.
The programme includes exercise based sessions, practical case studies and an opportunity to work on individual innovation ideas/projects - supported by experts and facilitators from Germany and India.
The first phase of the programme will be from April 24-28, 2017 while the second phase will be held from May 30-31, 2017 at Indian Institute of Management Indore.
Since it is the launch of the programme, IIM Indore said that the training is being offered at a very attractive introductory price for the participants.
