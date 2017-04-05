IFFCO Recruitment 2017: Apply For Agriculture Graduate Trainees

New Delhi: Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) has released notification for Agriculture Graduate Trainees (AGTs). The trainees are required for the field offices of IFFCO at Punjab,Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Interested candidates only after ensuring their eligibility from the official notification can apply to the post. The official job notification has been released at the web portal of IFFCO at iffco.coop.
Eligibility: Candidates possessing BSc (Agriculture) degree can apply. Those awaiting final semester result in June 2017 can also apply. The upper age limit is 30 years as on 1 April 2017. In addition to this, candidates must also be well versed with reading, writing and speaking knowledge of the regional language of the State for which they are applying. Candidates are suggested to go through the official job notification before applying for more information on eligibility criteria.
Upon selection candidates will undergo training for a period of one year. Interested candidates must apply online on or before 21 April 2017.
Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in online test (preliminary and final) and personal interview.
It is important to note that candidates who have passed BSc (Agriculture) in 2014 and thereafter can only apply. While for general/ OBC category a minimum of 60% marks is required in each semester, it is 55% for SC/ST category.
Candidates are suggested to apply at the earliest instead of waiting for the last date.
Click here for more Jobs News