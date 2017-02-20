IDBI Recruitment 2017: Last Day For Submission Of Online Application

EMAIL PRINT IDBI Recruitment 2017 New Delhi: Online registration for IDBI recruitment 2017 will close today. Interested and eligible bank job aspirants are therefore suggested to apply at the earliest. Applications can be submitted at the official portal of IDBI at idbi.com. A total of 111 vacancies are available for recruitment. Vacancies are available for various managerial posts like DGM (Grade D), AGM (Grade C) and Manager (Grade B). candidates should note that along with online registration, today is the last date for submission of application fee or intimation charges. Details of the vacancies can be found below.



Date of Online Test

IDBI will conduct online test for the manager recruitment on 24 March 2017. However online test is not applicable for Grade B recruitment.



Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Graduates (from government recognized Universities) are eligible to apply for the posts. Candidates are required to go through the detailed eligibility criteria before applying for the post. Proficiency in computers is essential along with excellent inter-personal and liaisoning skills, excellent and unblemished track record and good legal understanding & drafting skills.

Age Limit

Deputy General Manager (Grade D): 35-40 years

Assistant General Manager (Grade C): 30-36 years

Manager (Grade B): 28-32 years

Reserved category will be eligible for relaxation in upper age limit



Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their score in online written test and personal interview. However for the Grade D recruitment candidates will be selected on the basis of GD & PI.

For other posts, the online written exam will comprise of 175 questions (200 marks). Candidates will be allowed two hours for the exam. The medium of the exam will be bilingual (except Test of English Language).





