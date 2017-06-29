ICAI To Introduce Revised Syllabus From July 1 After more than a decade, chartered accountants' apex body ICAI will introduce updated syllabus for students "with major revisions".

1 Share EMAIL PRINT ICAI To Introduce Revised Syllabus From July 1 New Delhi: After more than a decade, chartered accountants' apex body ICAI will introduce



Prime Minister Narendra Modi would launch the revised syllabus at ICAI's foundation day function on July 1.



ICAI President Nilesh Shivji Vikamsey said major revisions have been done in the syllabus after 13 years.



Read also: ICAI CA IPC, Final November 2017 Exams Schedule: Check Here



"The revised course intends to promote innovation and bring about out-of-the-box thinking in the curriculum and education system of chartered accountancy course," he said here.



Noting that the entry process would be slightly different, he said, "we had objective questions for 200 marks of four subjects. Now we have made it 400 marks, out of which 200 mark questions will be subjective and the rest objective".



New subjects have also been introduced at the foundation and the intermediate levels.



After decades, the institute would be introducing electives for students appearing in the final examination.



"A student can choose from one out of six papers to specialise in... Out of the eight papers, seven are fixed and one subject the student can choose," Vikamsey said.



There are thousands of students pursuing chartered accountancy programme.



Click here for more





(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



After more than a decade, chartered accountants' apex body ICAI will introduce updated syllabus for students "with major revisions". The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has prepared the revised syllabus after extensive consultations and discussions over the past few years. While ICAI keeps introducing minor changes, this is the first time in more than 13 years that major revisions have been done in the syllabus. Revised scheme of education and training has been formulated taking into account changes in the global business competitiveness scenario, according to the institute.Prime Minister Narendra Modi would launch the revised syllabus at ICAI's foundation day function on July 1.ICAI President Nilesh Shivji Vikamsey said major revisions have been done in the syllabus after 13 years."The revised course intends to promote innovation and bring about out-of-the-box thinking in the curriculum and education system of chartered accountancy course," he said here.Noting that the entry process would be slightly different, he said, "we had objective questions for 200 marks of four subjects. Now we have made it 400 marks, out of which 200 mark questions will be subjective and the rest objective".New subjects have also been introduced at the foundation and the intermediate levels.After decades, the institute would be introducing electives for students appearing in the final examination."A student can choose from one out of six papers to specialise in... Out of the eight papers, seven are fixed and one subject the student can choose," Vikamsey said.There are thousands of students pursuing chartered accountancy programme.Click here for more Jobs News