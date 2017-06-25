ICAI CA IPC, Final November 2017 Exams Schedule: Check Here Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the Intermediate (IPC) and Final examinations will be held on November this year provided that sufficient number of candidates offer themselves to appear from each centre.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT ICAI CA IPC, Final November 2017 Exams Schedule: Check Here New Delhi: Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the Intermediate (IPC) and Final examinations will be held on November this year provided that sufficient number of candidates offer themselves to appear from each centre. Apart from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kathmandu and Muscat, IPC and final CA examinations will held in various centres across India, ICAI has given a list of places on a notification published on the official website. Applications for admission to Intermediate (IPC) and Final examinations are required to be filled online at http://icaiexam.icai.org from 4th August, 2017 to 25th August, 2017 and remit the examination fee online by using either VISA or MASTER Credit / Debit Card.



They shall however, be required to remit additional Rs 600/- towards late fee (for Domestic & Kathmandu centres) and US $ 10 (for Overseas centres) in case the application online is made after 25th August, 2017 and upto 1st September, 2017.



ICAI has also released the dates of examinations in Post Qualification Courses under Regulation 204, viz.: Management Accountancy Course (MAC) Part - I, Corporate Management Course (CMC) Part - I, Tax Management Course (TMC) Part - I, Insurance and Risk Management (IRM), and International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO), International Taxation-Assessment Test (INTT-AT).



Read also: Revised Scheme Of Education, Training For CA Course From July



These examinations (which are open to the members of the Institute) with centres in India only will be held provided that sufficient number of candidates offer themselves to appear from each centre.

ICAI CA IPC, Final November 2017 Exams Schedule

ICAI will conduct following examinations according to the schedule given below:

ICAI CA IPC, Final November 2017 Exams Schedule



The new curriculum will be in the standards issued by International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), after considering the inputs from various stakeholders.



Click here for more



Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the Intermediate (IPC) and Final examinations will be held on November this year provided that sufficient number of candidates offer themselves to appear from each centre. Apart from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kathmandu and Muscat, IPC and final CA examinations will held in various centres across India, ICAI has given a list of places on a notification published on the official website. Applications for admission to Intermediate (IPC) and Final examinations are required to be filled online at http://icaiexam.icai.org from 4th August, 2017 to 25th August, 2017 and remit the examination fee online by using either VISA or MASTER Credit / Debit Card.They shall however, be required to remit additional Rs 600/- towards late fee (for Domestic & Kathmandu centres) and US $ 10 (for Overseas centres) in case the application online is made after 25th August, 2017 and upto 1st September, 2017.ICAI has also released the dates of examinations in Post Qualification Courses under Regulation 204, viz.: Management Accountancy Course (MAC) Part - I, Corporate Management Course (CMC) Part - I, Tax Management Course (TMC) Part - I, Insurance and Risk Management (IRM), and International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO), International Taxation-Assessment Test (INTT-AT).These examinations (which are open to the members of the Institute) with centres in India only will be held provided that sufficient number of candidates offer themselves to appear from each centre.ICAI will conduct following examinations according to the schedule given below:In another development, ICAI Central Council member Supriya Kumar told reporters yesterday that the Revised Scheme of Education and Training for CA course, formulated by Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) in lines with International Education Standards, will be introduced from July one.The new curriculum will be in the standards issued by International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), after considering the inputs from various stakeholders.Click here for more Jobs News