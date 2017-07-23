IBPS RRB VI 2017 Registration Starts Tomorrow; Know How To Apply For More Than 15,000 Vacancies @ Ibps.in IBPS RRB VI registration will start from July 24 ie tomorrow and the process will be concluded on August 14.

Share EMAIL PRINT IBPS RRB VI 2017 Registration Starts Tomorrow; Know How To Apply For More Than 15,000 Vacancies @ Ibps.in New Delhi: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the official notification for the Recruitment of Officers (Scale I, 2 and 3) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) on July 22, ie. yesterday. IBPS RRB VI registration will start from July 24 ie tomorrow and the process will be concluded on August 14. According to the official



The preliminary examination for both officers level and office assistant level



The IBPS RRB VI notification for more than 15,000 tentative vacancies is available on the official website of IBPS.

IBPS RRB VI 2017 Registration: How to Apply

A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer. However a candidate can apply for only one post in officer's cadre i.e. for Officer Scale I or Scale II or Scale III.



Candidates have to apply separately and pay fees / intimation charges separately for each post. Candidates can apply online only from July 24 to August 14.



The candidates may follow these steps to apply for these IBPS RRB officer and office assistant vacancies: IBPS RRB VI: Registration To Start Tomorrow On Ibps.in

Step One: Go to www.ibps.in



Step Two: Click on the Home Page to open the link "CRP for RRBs"



Step Three: Click on the appropriate option "CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP-RRBs-OFFICERS (Scale-I, II and III)" or "CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP-RRBs-OFFICE ASSISTANT (Multipurpose)" to open up the OnLine Application Form.



Step Four: Click on "CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION" to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form.



Step Five: Login again with the Provisional Registration number and Password



Step Six: Enter and upload required personal details



Step Seven: Submit the saved data



Candidates will also have to pay the fee for the examination during the registration process.



Click here for more



Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the official notification for the Recruitment of Officers (Scale I, 2 and 3) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) on July 22, ie. yesterday. IBPS RRB VI registration will start from July 24 ie tomorrow and the process will be concluded on August 14. According to the official IBPS RRB VI notification , the online examination for the next Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs VI) for recruitment of Group "A" Officers (Scale I, II and III) and Group "B" Office Assistant (Multipurpose) will be conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) tentatively between September and November this year.The preliminary examination for both officers level and office assistant level will be held in September The IBPS RRB VI notification for more than 15,000 tentative vacancies is available on the official website of IBPS.A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer. However a candidate can apply for only one post in officer's cadre i.e. for Officer Scale I or Scale II or Scale III.Candidates have to apply separately and pay fees / intimation charges separately for each post. Candidates can apply online only from July 24 to August 14.The candidates may follow these steps to apply for these IBPS RRB officer and office assistant vacancies:Step One: Go to www.ibps.inStep Two: Click on the Home Page to open the link "CRP for RRBs"Step Three: Click on the appropriate option "CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP-RRBs-OFFICERS (Scale-I, II and III)" or "CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP-RRBs-OFFICE ASSISTANT (Multipurpose)" to open up the OnLine Application Form.Step Four: Click on "CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION" to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form.Step Five: Login again with the Provisional Registration number and PasswordStep Six: Enter and upload required personal detailsStep Seven: Submit the saved dataCandidates will also have to pay the fee for the examination during the registration process.Click here for more Jobs News