IBPS RRB Admit Card For Group B Multipurpose Office Assistants Prelims Released @ Ibps.in; Know How To Download

The admit card for the IBPS RRB 2017 preliminary examination for Recruitment of Group 'B'- Office Assistants (Multipurpose) posts has been released on the official website of the IBPS, ipbs.in. The candidates who have registered for IBPS RRB 2017 recruitment for Group 'B'- Office Assistants (Multipurpose) may start downloading the admit cards or call letters for preliminary examination from August 29. The IBPS RRB admit card download facility for this recruitment will be available till September 24. The preliminary examination of office assistant will be held on September 17, 23 and 24.



was released on August 28. The prelims exams for officer scale - I will be held on September 9, 10 and September 16.



Institute of Banking Prsonnel Selection (IBPS) kicked off the online registration for the IBPS RRB 2017 on July 24 and ended on August 14.



IBPS had notified for more than 15000 vacancies at ibps.in. The online exam for both officers scale 1 posts and office assistants posts will be held between September and November 2017 and interviews (wherever required) will commence thereafter.

IBPS RRB 2017 Prelims Call Letter/Admit Card: How to download IBPS RRB Admit Card For Group B Multipurpose Office Assistants Prelims Released; Know How To Download It From Ibps.in



The candidates may follow these steps to download prelims call letters for the IBPS RRB Office Assistants Multipurpose:



Step One: Go to the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

Step Two: Follow the link from IBPS websitempage to download call letter.

Step Three: At login page, enter the Registration No and Password / DOB(dd-mm-yy) at the required places to download the Call Letter.



IBPS RRB Call Letter/Admit Card Download: Important Dates



Commencement of Call letter Download: August 29

Closure of Call letter Download: September 24



Click here for more





