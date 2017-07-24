IBPS RRB 2017: Online Registration Begins For Common Recruitment Process

Online registration for the much awaited IBPS RRB 2017 has begun. Bank job aspirants can now apply against close to 15000 vacancies at ibps.in. The online exam will be held between September and November 2017 and interviews (wherever required) will commence thereafter. Interested candidates must take care of few important things before going for the registration process. The recruitment will be held for Group A: Officers (Scale I, II and III) and Group B: Office Assistant (Multipurpose). The official notification has been released at ibps.in. Know how to apply for IBPS RRB 2017

In addition to the eligibility criteria, IBPS has notified of the desired local language proficiency of the participating RRBs. For example, for a candidate to be appointed at Allahabad UP Gramin Bank the desired local language proficiency should be Hindi, Urdu and Sanskrit. Likewise for Utkal Grameen Bank it is Odia.



IBPS RRB 2017: Know Important Dates

For the post of Office Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) proficiency in local language should be as per the criteria laid down by IBPS. Applicant must have studied the respective language of the State in Class 8 or above or 'having any certificate to the effect for standard VIII or any level above standard VIII would be considered proficient in that local language.' Those who do not have this requirement, will be given 6 months to acquire the proficiency.

Pre examination training will be given to candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ Persons With Benchmark Disabilities for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities for the Post of Officer Scale-I. Those willing to avail the training facility shall have to mention the same in the online application.

'A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer. However a candidate can apply for only one post in officer's cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale III.'

For Officer (Scale III and II) applicants must be above 21 years; it is 18 years for other posts.

Those candidates coming under OBC category creamy layer, shall have to mention their category as General in the online application form.

The result of the qualifying degree must have been declared on or before 14 August 2017.

