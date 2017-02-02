IBPS Results Of CWE RRB V Officer Scale I, II - GBO, III And II - Specialist Out: Download Interview Letters

The notification had also said that the validity for CWE for RRBs-V will automatically expire at the close of business on the day which is one year after the date of Provisional Allotment or until a fresh provisional allotment is made, whichever is earlier, with or without giving any notice.
Important Dates of IBPS Results and Call Letter Download of CWE RRB V officer scale I, II - GBO, III and II - Specialist
Commencement: 1 February
Closure of Result: 28 February
How to download Interview letters for CWE RRB V officer scale I, II - GBO, III and II - Specialist
- Go to IBPS official website
- Follow the link from organisation website' home page.
- You will be directed to another page of CWE RRB V
- Click on the specific results there which may start with "Click here to scores of candidates shortlisted for interviews CWE - RRB - V- Officers Scale"
- At login page, enter the Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(dd-mm-yy) at the required places to download the Call Letter.
- Take printout of the call letter after the download