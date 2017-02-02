IBPS Results Of CWE RRB V Officer Scale I, II - GBO, III And II - Specialist Out: Download Interview Letters

EMAIL PRINT IBPS Results of CWE RRB V officer scale I, II GBO and Specialist, III Out New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has published the results of the Common Written Examination of RRB V officer scale I, II and III. The candidates can go to the official website of IBPS and check their results. The candidates can also download the interview call letters from the website after entering the required details there. The downloading of the interview call letters will be closed on 28 February. The advertisement notification of IBPS RRB had said that depending on the vacancies as per the business needs of the Regional Rural Banks and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Regional Rural Banks keeping in view the merit cum preference.



The notification had also said that the validity for



Important Dates of IBPS Results and Call Letter Download of CWE RRB V officer scale I, II - GBO, III and II - Specialist



Commencement: 1 February

Closure of Result: 28 February



How to download Interview letters for CWE RRB V officer scale I, II - GBO, III and II - Specialist Go to IBPS official website

Follow the link from organisation website' home page.

You will be directed to another page of CWE RRB V

Click on the specific results there which may start with "Click here to scores of candidates shortlisted for interviews CWE - RRB - V- Officers Scale"

At login page, enter the Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(dd-mm-yy) at the required places to download the Call Letter.

