IBPS SO Specialist Officer Interview Call Letter Released, Download At Ibps.In

New Delhi: Interview call letters have been released for IBPS Specialist Officer Post. Eligible candidates can download the same at ibps.in. The interview call letters will be available at the official portal of IBPS. Candidates can download the call letter using their roll number/ registration number and password/ date of birth. This time the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the interview call letters beforehand. According to the date sheet by the authority, interview call letters were supposed to be released after 24 February 2017.
How to download IBPS SPL CWE Interview Call Letter?
Go to the official portal of IBPS at ibps.in
Click on the link showing ' Interview Call letter for CWE-SPL-VI'
Enter roll number/ registration number and password/ date of birth
Submit the details
Get the admit card
Take a printout
The interview will be conducted by the Participating Organisations and coordinated by the nodal banks with the help of IBPS. The centre, address of the venue, time & date of Interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letter.
Interview will carry a total of 100 marks and the minimum qualifying marks will 40% and 35% for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD candidates.
Candidates should note that the while appearing for the interview they should produce valid documents (mentioned in the official notification).
The combined final scores of candidates will be decided on the basis of total scores obtained by the candidates in the common written exam and Interview.
After the interview, IBPS will conduct provisional allotment (which is after 1 April 2017, as mentioned in the IBPS exam schedule).
