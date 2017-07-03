IBPS To Recruit Graduates/ Postgraduates, Check Your Eligibility At Ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, or commonly known as IBPS has released job notification for recruitment to different posts like law officer, analyst programmer (linux), analyst programmer (windows), IT administrator and research associate. IBPS has also notified about a contractual recruitment for the post assistant security and vigilance officer; the incumbent should be retired personnel who served as a Junior-commissioned Officer in Army/Navy/Air Force. While graduation is the minimum educational qualification for all the posts; however candidates with postgraduation in psychology/ Education or Management with specialization in HR can apply for research associate post.

The last date for submission of application is 17 July. Candidates can find details of the recruitment including the eligibility criteria and experience required at ibps.in.

Candidates can submit online application. For assistant security and vigilance officer post, applicants have to forward their applications giving details of job experience, last salary drawn and salary expected on plain paper in the attached format along with self-attested Xerox copies of all necessary documents.

For other posts, 'A candidate can apply for only one post as the skill sets for the posts are different. Not more than one application should be submitted by any candidate. In case of multiple Applications only the latest valid (completed) application will be retained.'

Applicants should note that the place of posting will be Mumbai only.



