IBPS PO 2017 Pre Exam Training To Begin On 23 September, Call Letters Available Online IBPS PO pre exam training will be held from 23 September till 29 September 2017.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT IBPS PO 2017: Pre Exam Training Call Letter Released, Download At ibps.in New Delhi: IBPS will begin pre examination training for CWE PO/ MT VII on 23 September. The seven day long training program will be provided to candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities. Candidates who had mentioned to opt for the training while filing the online application can download their call letter now. The training call letter has been released by IBPS and the download link can be traced from the official website ibps.in. IBPS will conduct preliminary examination for recruitment to the post of probationary officer and management trainees on 7, 8 and 14, 15 October 2017.



'While training will be imparted free of cost, all other expenses regarding travelling, boarding, lodging etc. will have to be borne by the candidate for attending the pre-examination training programme at the designated Centres,' reads the official notification released by IBPS.



The training will be provided at Agartala, Agra, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Amritsar, Aurangabad, Balasore, Bareilly, Behrampur (Ganjam), Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Dhanbad, Gorakhpur, Gulbarga, Guwahati, Hubli, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Karnal, Kavaratti, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Mysore, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji (Goa), Patiala, Patna, Port Blair, Puducherry, Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Rohtak, Sambalpur, Shimla, Shillong, Siliguri, Thiruchirapalli, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijaywada and Vishakhapatnam.



The training will continue till 29 September 2017.



Click here for more





IBPS will begin pre examination training for CWE PO/ MT VII on 23 September. The seven day long training program will be provided to candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities. Candidates who had mentioned to opt for the training while filing the online application can download their call letter now. The training call letter has been released by IBPS and the download link can be traced from the official website ibps.in. IBPS will conduct preliminary examination for recruitment to the post of probationary officer and management trainees on 7, 8 and 14, 15 October 2017.'While training will be imparted free of cost, all other expenses regarding travelling, boarding, lodging etc. will have to be borne by the candidate for attending the pre-examination training programme at the designated Centres,' reads the official notification released by IBPS.The training will be provided at Agartala, Agra, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Amritsar, Aurangabad, Balasore, Bareilly, Behrampur (Ganjam), Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Dhanbad, Gorakhpur, Gulbarga, Guwahati, Hubli, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Karnal, Kavaratti, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Mysore, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji (Goa), Patiala, Patna, Port Blair, Puducherry, Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Rohtak, Sambalpur, Shimla, Shillong, Siliguri, Thiruchirapalli, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijaywada and Vishakhapatnam.The training will continue till 29 September 2017.Click here for more Job News