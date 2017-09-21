IBPS PO 2017 Admit Card Released, Download At Ibps.in IBPS PO prelims will be held on 7,8 and 14, 15 October 2017.

How to download IBPS PO 2017 admit card?

Go to the official website of IBPS

Click on the admit card link

Enter registration number or roll number and password or date of birth

Submit the details

Take a printout of the admit card

Admit cards have been released for the IBPS PO 2017 preliminary examination. Candidates who had registered for the same in August can now download their admit card online at the official website ibps.in. IBPS will select candidates on the basis of their performance in preliminary, main and interview. Both Preliminary and Main examinations are computer-based tests. Candidates who qualify in the Preliminary exam will be called for the Main examination and those who qualify the main examination will be called for interview.Out of the 20 participating banks, this year, only 9 are recruiting : Allahabad Bank, Andhra bank, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central bank of India, Corporation Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India. Out of the total number of vacancies available for recruitment, maximum are in Canara Bank (1350) followed by Andhra Bank (625) and UCO Bank (530). Corporation Bank has no vacancies reserved for OBC category.