IBPS Declares Result for CWE Specialist Officer VI Exam 2017

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result for Common Written Exam (CWE) for the selection of Specialist Officer (SO) VI conducted in January. The result is available on IBPS website. Candidates can check their result till February 13, 2017. Candidates who qualify in the written exam will be called for the next round of selection which is Personal Interview.The call letters for Personal interview will be available for download from February 24 onwards.IBPS released the result for written exam today, almost a week ahead of the schedule published in its official notification for IBPS CWE SPL VI. Candidates can check their result from the official website by following the steps given below:Step one: Visit the IBPS official website: www.ibps.inStep two: Click on the link for Online Exam Result for CWE SPL VI.Step three: Enter your Registration number and password in the new window. Also enter the captcha code provided correctly.Step four: Click on Login and view your result. Take a printout of your result for future reference.The IBPS CWE SPL VI was conducted for the following posts:With participation of 20 Public Sector banks, the exam was conducted for a total of 4122 vacancies.Candidates who secure marks more than the cut off set by IBPS will be called for Interview round. The cut-off marks are decided by IBPS in consultation with the participating banks.The call letters for interview will be available for download on the IBPS website from February 24. The Interview will be conducted tentatively in March 2017. IBPS will complete the provisional allotment process on or after April 01, 2017.