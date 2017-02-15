IBPS CWE SPL VI Specialist Officers Recruitment 2017: Score Cards Out; Check Now

New Delhi: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scored display for Common Written Exam (CWE) for the selection of Specialist Officer (SO) VI conducted in January. The score cards are available on IBPS website. Candidates can check their score cards till 31 March, 2017. Candidates who qualify in the written exam will be called for the next round of selection which is Personal Interview. The call letters for Personal interview will be available for download from February 24 onwards.
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection IBPS CWE SO SPL Specialist Officers Recruitment VI Exam 2017: How To Check The Score Cards
Candidates can check their scorecards from the official website by following the steps given below:
Step one: Visit the IBPS official website: www.ibps.in
Step two: Click on the link for Online Exam Result for CWE SPL VI.
Step three: Enter your Registration number and password in the new window. Also enter the captcha code provided correctly.
Step four: Click on Login and view your score cards. Take a printout of your score cards for future reference.
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection IBPS CWE SO SPL Specialist Officers Recruitment VI Exam Scorecards 2017: Process of arriving at final scores
IBPS has given this process to arriving at final scores for recruitment of Specialist Officers in Participating Organisations (CWE-SPL-VI):
According to IBPS, the Scores are obtained by adopting the following procedure:
"(i) Number of questions answered correctly by a candidate in each objective test is considered for arriving at the Corrected Score after applying penalty for wrong answers.
(ii) The Corrected Scores so obtained by a candidate are made equivalent to take care of the minor difference in difficulty level, if any, in each of the objective tests if held in different sessions to arrive at the Equated Scores.
(iii) Final scores in each test are rounded off to two digits after the decimal point."
Equated Scores means: Scores obtained by candidates on any test are equated to the base form by considering the distribution of scores of all the forms.
Read: More updates on IBPS Recruitments
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection IBPS CWE SO SPL Specialist Officers Recruitment VI Exam Scorecards 2017: Important Dates
Release of the score cards from: 14 February
Closure of the score cards: 31 March
Click here for more Jobs News