IBPS CWE SPL VI: Score Card Of Candidates Shortlisted For Interview Will Be Displayed Today

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Score For Candidates For IBPS SPL VI Interview Will Be Displayed Today New Delhi: Institute of Banking personnel Selection (IBPS) will display the scores for candidates selected for interview after Common Written Examination (CWE) for Specialist Officers (SPL). IBPS had earlier published the scores of all candidates who had appeared for the written exam. This new list would constitute of scores of only those candidates who were shortlisted for the interview round. This list would help determine the actual cutoff score considered for shortlisting candidates. The score card of all the candidates who appeared in the written exam is still available for download on the website.



How to check Score



Step one: Go to official website for IBPS.



Step two: Click on the relevant link at the top of the page or alternatively you can click on the CWE Specialist Officers link and then click on the relevant link.



Step three: You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your registration number and password.



Step four: Click on submit button and download the score card.



The score card will be published late in the evening, candidates are advised not to rush since the score cards would be available till later. They should also keep a copy of the score card for future reference.



IBPS had released the score card of written exam on February 14 along with the list of roll numbers for candidates who were selected for the interview round. IBPS conducted the interviews for the Specialist Officers in March 2017. Candidates who qualify the interview round will be posted as Specialist Officers (IT Officers, Agricultural Field Officers, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer) in various participating public-sector banks.



Click here for more





Institute of Banking personnel Selection (IBPS) will display the scores for candidates selected for interview after Common Written Examination (CWE) for Specialist Officers (SPL). IBPS had earlier published the scores of all candidates who had appeared for the written exam. This new list would constitute of scores of only those candidates who were shortlisted for the interview round. This list would help determine the actual cutoff score considered for shortlisting candidates. The score card of all the candidates who appeared in the written exam is still available for download on the website.Step one: Go to official website for IBPS.Step two: Click on the relevant link at the top of the page or alternatively you can click on the CWE Specialist Officers link and then click on the relevant link.Step three: You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your registration number and password.Step four: Click on submit button and download the score card.The score card will be published late in the evening, candidates are advised not to rush since the score cards would be available till later. They should also keep a copy of the score card for future reference.IBPS had released the score card of written exam on February 14 along with the list of roll numbers for candidates who were selected for the interview round. IBPS conducted the interviews for the Specialist Officers in March 2017. Candidates who qualify the interview round will be posted as Specialist Officers (IT Officers, Agricultural Field Officers, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer) in various participating public-sector banks.Click here for more Jobs News