IBPS CWE SPL VI Recruitment Of Specialist Officers: Download Your Call Letter Now

The candidates have to bring this call letter along with the photo identity proof in original and a photocopy with you when you come to the venue for the examination. Write your Roll No. & Registration No. on the photocopy of photo identity proof. You will not be permitted to appear for the examination if you do not bring the call letter along with the photo identity proof in original and a photocopy. You will be required to put your left thumb impression clearly and sign clearly in the respective spaces provided on your call letter in the presence of the invigilator in the examination hall.
How to download IBPS CWE SPL VI Recruitment of Specialist Officers call letter
- Go to IBPS official website
- Follow the link from organisation website
- At login page, enter the Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(dd-mm-yy) at the required places to download the Call Letter.
- Take printout of the call letter after the download
Important dates of IBPS CWE SPL VI Recruitment of Specialist Officers call letter
- Commencement of Call letter Download: January 12, 2017
- Closure of Call letter Download: January 29, 2019
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is an autonomous agency which became an independent entity at the behest of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Public Sector Banks. IBPS is envisioned as self-governed academic and research oriented Institute, with a mission of enhancing human-resource development through personnel assessment.
