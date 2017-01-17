IBPS CWE Recruitment Of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainees (PO/MT) VI: Download Call Letters Now

Interviews will be conducted at select centres. The centre, address of the venue, time & date of Interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letter, said the notification.
According to the IBPS notification for the PO/MT, depending on the final vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2017-18 based on the business needs of the Participating Organisations and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Organisations keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, administrative convenience, etc. The validity for CWE PO/MT-VI will automatically expire at the close of business on 31.03.2018 with or without giving any notice.
Important Dates of IBPS CWE Of Recruitment Of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainees VI
- Commencement of Call letter Download: January 17, 2017
- Closure of Call letter Download: February 2, 2017
How to download your call letters of IBPS CWE Of Recruitment Of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainees VI
Follow these steps:
Step 1: Go to the official site of Institue of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
Step 2: Click on the tab 'CWE PO/MT' on the left side of the website
Step 3: Click on "Click here to download your interview call letter for CWE-PO-MT-VI" link
Step 4: At login page, enter the Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(dd-mm-yy) at the required places to download the Call Letter.
Last week IBPS had released the call letters for CWE SPL VI Recruitment of Specialist Officers.
NB: Internet based Call letter download depends on various factors like Internet Speed, large number of Applicants trying to download the Call Letter at the same time etc. Therefore, if you are not able to download the Call Letter immediately, please retry after a gap of 5 minutes or during off-peak hours during the night.
