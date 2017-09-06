IBPS CWE Clerk VII: Official Notification Released At Ibps.in; Application Starts On September 12

Important Dates
Commencement of application process: September 12, 2017
Last date to apply online: October 3, 2017
Payment of aplication fee online: September 12 to October 3
Admit card for Preliminary exam available for download: November 2017
Preliminary Exam date: December 2, December 3, December 9 and December 10, 2017
Eligibility Criteria
- Candidate must have a graduate degree in any stream from a recognized University in India.
- The lower age limit for application is 20 years and upper age limit is 28 years. Rfer to the official notification for details on relaxation in upper age limit.
The application process will be conducted online through the IBPS official website. The online application portal will become active on September 12. Candidates would first need to register on the application portal with their name, email id, phone number and date of birth. This would generate a registration id and password using which candidate could login to their candidate's profile and complete the application process.
Click here for more Jobs News