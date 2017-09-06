IBPS CWE Clerk VII: Official Notification Released At Ibps.in; Application Starts On September 12 Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for recruitment of Clerks. The Common Written Exam (CWE) Clerk VII will be conducted in December this year.

IBPS CWE Clerk 2017: Official Notification Available For 7884 Vacancies New Delhi: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for recruitment of Clerks. The Common Written Exam (CWE) Clerk VII will be conducted in December this year. IBPS will begin the online application process for recruitment of clerks from September 12, 2017. A total of 19 banks are participating in the CWE for Clerk this year with the vacancies amounting to 7884. The minimum eligibility qualification for the recruitment is a graduation degree. The selection process remains the same as last time with IBPS conducting a preliminary qualification round and then Main exam.



Important Dates



Commencement of application process: September 12, 2017

Last date to apply online: October 3, 2017

Payment of aplication fee online: September 12 to October 3

Admit card for Preliminary exam available for download: November 2017

Preliminary Exam date: December 2, December 3, December 9 and December 10, 2017



Eligibility Criteria Candidate must have a graduate degree in any stream from a recognized University in India.

The lower age limit for application is 20 years and upper age limit is 28 years. Rfer to the official notification for details on relaxation in upper age limit. Application Process



The application process will be conducted online through the IBPS official website. The online application portal will become active on September 12. Candidates would first need to register on the application portal with their name, email id, phone number and date of birth. This would generate a registration id and password using which candidate could login to their candidate's profile and complete the application process.



Jobs News





