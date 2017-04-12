HSSC Patwari Written Exam 2016 Result Declared; Check Now

New Delhi: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) declared the results of Patwari recruitment written examination which was held on May 1, 2016. The commission has made the results available in the official website. Along with the HSSC patwari results, the commission has alos released the notice for Scrutiny of Documents before interview for the posts of Patwari (Land Records).
HSSC Patwari Written Exam 2016 Results: How to check
Candidates can follow these steps to see the HSSC Patwari written test results:
Go to the official website of HSSC, http://www.hssc.gov.in
Click on the results link from the homepage
Click on the link, 'Result of Written Examination and Notice for Scrutiny of Documents before interview for the posts of Patwari (Land Records)'
Check your results on the next page
The exam was held on May 1, 2016. The next step in the recruitment process is the scrutiny of documents.
"The Scrutiny of Documents of the candidates mentioned in PARA-I will be held from 27.04.2017 to 29.04.2017 and of the candidates in PARA-II on 01.05.2017 in the Commission office Bays No. 67-70, Sector-2, Panchkula. They are also directed to bring all original documents, set of attested copies of all documents , one Id Proof and self attestted copy of downloaded application form", said the results notification from the commission.
Click here for more Jobs News