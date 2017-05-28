HRTC To Recruit 1,000 Conductors: GS Bali

Himachal Transport Minister G S Bali said 1,000 conductors would be recruited by the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) whereas part-time workers would be converted into contractual employees. Presiding over a meeting of the Board of Directors of HRTC here, he said during the last four-and-a-half years of the Congress government, the corporation has witnessed continuous increase in length of roads. He said the shortage of conductors in HRTC will be overcome with the recruitment of 1,000 conductors.He said the part-time workers engaged in technical and mechanical services will be converted into contract employees after a period of 4-5 years for different categories."The revenue of HRTC during the current financial year upto May 25, 2017 increased from Rs 98.68 crore to Rs 113.42 crore, showing an increase of Rs 14.74 crore. The rise in income was possible due to successful management and dedication of HRTC," he said.Bali asked the management to ensure plying of electric bus service on the Manali-Rohtang route during the month of June."Himachal will be the first state in the country to start electric bus service," he said confidently.He also directed that the technical committee should ensure comfort and safety of passengers.