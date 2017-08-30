HPTET 2017 JBT, Shastri Admit Card Released @ Hpbose.org; Know How To Download The Himachal Pradesh teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET of HP TET) 2017 admit card has been uploaded for the JBT & SHASTRI TET-2017 exams which are scheduled to held next week.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT HPTET 2017 JBT, Shastri Admit Card Released @ Hpbose.org; Know How To Download New Delhi: The Himachal Pradesh teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET of HP TET) 2017 admit card has been uploaded for the JBT & SHASTRI TET-2017 exams which are scheduled to held next week. The HP TET 2017 admit cards can downloaded from the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) official website. Candidates who had successfully applied for the exam can download the admit card by logging into the official website of HPBoSE.



The candidates who are waiting for HP TET JBT and Shastri admit cards may follow these steps to download:



Step One: Go to the official website of HP TET 2017, hpbose.org

Step Two: Click on "TET - 2017"

Step Three: Click on "Download Admit Card JBT & SHASTRI TET-2017"

Step Four: Enter Application No. and Date of Birth

Step Five: Click submit

Step Six: Download your admit card



HP TET 2017 is conducted for recruitment of various categories of teachers - JBT, Shastri, TGT (Non-Medical), TGT (Medical), TGT(Arts), and Language Teacher. The HP TET admit card will uploaded on the official website of HP TET, hosted by HPBOSE, hpbose.org.



