HPTET 2017 JBT, Shastri Admit Card Released @ Hpbose.org; Know How To Download

According to the schedule released by HPBOSE for HP TET, JBT, Shastri, TGT (Non-Medical), TGT (Medical), TGT(Arts), and Language exams will be held on September 3, 9, and 10 this year.
HPTET 2017 Admit Card: How to download
The candidates who are waiting for HP TET JBT and Shastri admit cards may follow these steps to download:
Step One: Go to the official website of HP TET 2017, hpbose.org
Step Two: Click on "TET - 2017"
Step Three: Click on "Download Admit Card JBT & SHASTRI TET-2017"
Step Four: Enter Application No. and Date of Birth
Step Five: Click submit
Step Six: Download your admit card
HP TET 2017 is conducted for recruitment of various categories of teachers - JBT, Shastri, TGT (Non-Medical), TGT (Medical), TGT(Arts), and Language Teacher. The HP TET admit card will uploaded on the official website of HP TET, hosted by HPBOSE, hpbose.org.
Click here for more Jobs News