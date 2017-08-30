HPTET 2017 JBT, Shastri Admit Card Released @ Hpbose.org; Know How To Download

The Himachal Pradesh teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET of HP TET) 2017 admit card has been uploaded for the JBT & SHASTRI TET-2017 exams which are scheduled to held next week.

Updated: August 30, 2017
New Delhi:  The Himachal Pradesh teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET of HP TET) 2017 admit card has been uploaded for the JBT & SHASTRI TET-2017 exams which are scheduled to held next week. The HP TET 2017 admit cards can downloaded from the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) official website. Candidates who had successfully applied for the exam can download the admit card by logging into the official website of HPBoSE.

According to the schedule released by HPBOSE for HP TET, JBT, Shastri, TGT (Non-Medical), TGT (Medical), TGT(Arts), and Language exams will be held on September 3, 9, and 10 this year.


HPTET 2017 Admit Card: How to download

The candidates who are waiting for HP TET JBT and Shastri admit cards may follow these steps to download:

Step One: Go to the official website of HP TET 2017, hpbose.org
Step Two: Click on "TET - 2017"
Step Three: Click on "Download Admit Card JBT & SHASTRI TET-2017"
Step Four: Enter Application No. and Date of Birth 
Step Five: Click submit
Step Six: Download your admit card

 HP TET 2017 is conducted for recruitment of various categories of teachers - JBT, Shastri, TGT (Non-Medical), TGT (Medical), TGT(Arts), and Language Teacher. The HP TET admit card will uploaded on the official website of HP TET, hosted by HPBOSE, hpbose.org.

