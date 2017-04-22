HPSCARDB Apprentice Clerk Result 2017 Declared By HPBOSE

New Delhi: Results have been announced for the HPSCARDB apprentice clerk examination conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the result at the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. The Board had conducted the written test on 26 February 2017 for the post of Apprentice Clerk of HP State Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Ltd.
Candidates can find the result below
HPBOSE, the recruitment conducting body, of HPSCARDB apprentice clerk post h conducted the application process in January 2017. The recruitment drive is being held for selecting eligible candidates for recruiting to 113 vacancies in the above mentioned post. While the last date for submission of application was 9 February 2017, the written exam was held on 26 February 2017. Applications were invited from graduates in the age group of 18-35 years. Candidates who have qualified the screening test (written test) shall be eligible to appear for interview. The total mark for written test was 88 marks and for interview candidates will be called in the ratio of 1:3.
