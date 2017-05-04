HPSC Recruitment 2017: Veterinary Surgeon, Dental Surgeon Posts, 301 Vacancies

New Delhi: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has issued job advertisement for filling up 301 posts of veterinary surgeon and dental surgeon posts. Interested candidates only after confirming their eligibility can apply for the posts mentioned above. The last date for submission of application is 1 June 2017. Candidates can submit the application fee by 5 June 2017. Application fee can be deposited by the candidates in all branches of State Bank of India.
HPSC Recruitment 2017: Vacancy Details
Veterinary Surgeon (HVS-II): 246 posts
Dental Surgeon (Class-II): 55 posts
Though the eligibility criteria is set by the Commission, candidates can also go through the preferential educational qualification required for the reason. Candidates with Ph.D or Master of Veterinary Science in Animal Genetics and Breeding/ Veterinary Gynecology/ Animal Physiology or in any branch of Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science can apply for veterinary surgeon post.
In addition to this, candidate must have adequate knowledge of Hindi/ Sanskrit up to matric standard or higher.
Click here for more Jobs News