HPPSC Recruitment: Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam 2016 To Be Held On June 25

The online application process for the HP Administrative Combined Competitive Preliminary exam ended on January 30, 2017. The preliminary exam will be conducted at 14 different test centres.
HPPSC Administrative Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam Pattern
The Preliminary exam will consist of two objective type papers - General Studies and Aptitude Test. Each paper will consist of 100 questions and will carry 200 marks.
General Studies paper will consist of questions from history, geography, politics, arts, current affairs, general science, Indian polity and governance, economic and social development, ecology and environmental issues etc.
Aptitude Test will have questions from the following topics:
- Comprehension
- Interpersonal skills including communication skills
- Logical reasoning and analytical ability
- Decision making and problem solving
- General mental ability
- Basic numerical ability (class 10 level)
- Data Interpretation (class 10 level)
- English language comprehension skills (class 10 level)
There will be a penalty for wrong answers. For every wrong answer, one third of the marks allotted to a question will be deducted. If a candidate marks more than one answer for a question, it will also be treated as a wrong answer. There will be no negative marking for unanswered question.
