Budget
Collapse
Expand

HPPSC Recruitment: Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam 2016 To Be Held On June 25

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: February 28, 2017 13:16 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
HPPSC Recruitment: Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam 2016 To Be Held On June 25

HPPSC Administrative Combined Competitive Prelim Exam on June 25

New Delhi:  Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has released notice regarding the exam date for Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive Preliminary examination 2016. According to the notice on the official website, the prelim exam will be conducted on June 25, 2017 at various exam centres in Himachal Pradesh in two sessions. The admit card for Preliminary examination will be available for download on the commission website three weeks before the commencement of exam. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will have to appear for Main examination and Interview for final selection.

The online application process for the HP Administrative Combined Competitive Preliminary exam ended on January 30, 2017. The preliminary exam will be conducted at 14 different test centres. 

HPPSC Administrative Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam Pattern 

The Preliminary exam will consist of two objective type papers - General Studies and Aptitude Test. Each paper will consist of 100 questions and will carry 200 marks. 

General Studies paper will consist of questions from history, geography, politics, arts, current affairs, general science, Indian polity and governance, economic and social development, ecology and environmental issues etc.

Aptitude Test will have questions from the following topics:
  • Comprehension
  • Interpersonal skills including communication skills
  • Logical reasoning and analytical ability
  • Decision making and problem solving
  • General mental ability
  • Basic numerical ability (class 10 level)
  • Data Interpretation (class 10 level)
  • English language comprehension skills (class 10 level)

There will be a penalty for wrong answers. For every wrong answer, one third of the marks allotted to a question will be deducted. If a candidate marks more than one answer for a question, it will also be treated as a wrong answer. There will be no negative marking for unanswered question.

Click here for more Jobs News 
 

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READPlan To Sell 51% In Air India To Strategic Partner Presented To PM Office
HPPSCHPPSC RecruitmentHPPSC Recruitment 2016HPPSC Administrative Combined Services ExamHPPSC Administrative Combined Services Prelim examHPPSC Administrative Combined Services Preliminary Exam 2016Government Job in Himachal PradeshHimachal Pradesh Government Jobs

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Oscars 2017 WinnersThe Ghazi AttackIradaLive ScoreIPL 2017 ScheduleLionSplitRangoonNokia 3310 First Look

................................ Advertisement ................................