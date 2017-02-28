HPPSC Recruitment: Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam 2016 To Be Held On June 25

EMAIL PRINT HPPSC Administrative Combined Competitive Prelim Exam on June 25 New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has released notice regarding the exam date for Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive Preliminary examination 2016. According to the notice on the official website, the prelim exam will be conducted on June 25, 2017 at various exam centres in Himachal Pradesh in two sessions. The admit card for Preliminary examination will be available for download on the commission website three weeks before the commencement of exam. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will have to appear for Main examination and Interview for final selection.



The online application process for the HP Administrative Combined Competitive Preliminary exam ended on January 30, 2017. The preliminary exam will be conducted at 14 different test centres.



HPPSC Administrative Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam Pattern



The Preliminary exam will consist of two objective type papers - General Studies and Aptitude Test. Each paper will consist of 100 questions and will carry 200 marks.



General Studies paper will consist of questions from history, geography, politics, arts, current affairs, general science, Indian polity and governance, economic and social development, ecology and environmental issues etc.



Aptitude Test will have questions from the following topics: Comprehension

Interpersonal skills including communication skills

Logical reasoning and analytical ability

Decision making and problem solving

General mental ability

Basic numerical ability (class 10 level)

Data Interpretation (class 10 level)

English language comprehension skills (class 10 level)

There will be a penalty for wrong answers. For every wrong answer, one third of the marks allotted to a question will be deducted. If a candidate marks more than one answer for a question, it will also be treated as a wrong answer. There will be no negative marking for unanswered question.



Click here for more





Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has released notice regarding the exam date for Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive Preliminary examination 2016. According to the notice on the official website, the prelim exam will be conducted on June 25, 2017 at various exam centres in Himachal Pradesh in two sessions. The admit card for Preliminary examination will be available for download on the commission website three weeks before the commencement of exam. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will have to appear for Main examination and Interview for final selection.The online application process for the HP Administrative Combined Competitive Preliminary exam ended on January 30, 2017. The preliminary exam will be conducted at 14 different test centres.The Preliminary exam will consist of two objective type papers - General Studies and Aptitude Test. Each paper will consist of 100 questions and will carry 200 marks.General Studies paper will consist of questions from history, geography, politics, arts, current affairs, general science, Indian polity and governance, economic and social development, ecology and environmental issues etc.Aptitude Test will have questions from the following topics:There will be a penalty for wrong answers. For every wrong answer, one third of the marks allotted to a question will be deducted. If a candidate marks more than one answer for a question, it will also be treated as a wrong answer. There will be no negative marking for unanswered question.Click here for more Jobs News