Job Opportunities In Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released job notification for recruitment to various posts in different departments of Himachal Pradesh Government. Online recruitment applications, or commonly referred to as ORAs will be accepted by the Commission till 31 July (11.59 pm). Interested candidates only after ensuring their eligibility for the posts should apply. Details of the recruitment process can be checked at hppsc.hp.gov.in. 'Date for determining eligibility of all candidates in respect of essential qualification(s) and experience, if any, etc., shall be the prescribed closing date for submission of online recruitment applications (ORA) i.e. 31st July, 2017.'

HPPSC recruitment 2017: Vacancy details

Associate Professor (Nephrology), Department of Medical Education: 1 post

Assistant Professor (Immuno Haematology and Blood Transfusion), Department of Medical Education: 1 post

Assistant Professor (Medical Oncology), Department of Medical Education: 1 post

Medical Officer (Dental), Department of Health & Family Welfare: 26 posts

Assistant Professor (College Cadre), Department of Higher Education: 204 posts

Special Post Graduate Teachers (SPGT), Department of Social Justice & Empowerment: 8 posts

District Public Relations Officer / Information Officer, Department of Information & Public Relations: 2 posts

Assistant Town Planner, Department of Town & Country Planning: 1 post

Assistant Director of Fisheries, Department of Fisheries: 2 posts