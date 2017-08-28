HP TET 2017 Starts On September 3; Admit Card Expected Soon @ Hpbose.org Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET or HPTET) 2017 examination will start on September 3 and the admit card for the exams will be released anytime soon now.

Share EMAIL PRINT HP TET 2017 Starts On September 3; Admit Card Expected Soon @ Hpbose.org New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET or HPTET) 2017 examination will start on September 3 and the admit card for the exams will be released anytime soon now. The recruitment process for HPT TET 2017 started on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) on August 1 and the interested candidates were given time till August 20 for the registration. HP TET 2017 is conducted for recruitment of various categories of teachers - JBT, Shastri, TGT (Non-Medical), TGT (Medical), TGT(Arts), and Language Teacher. The HP TET admit card will uploaded on the official website of HP TET, hosted by HPBOSE, hpbose.org.



The candidates will be able to download the

HP TET 2017: Examination Schedule

According to the schedule released by HPBOSE for HP TET, JBT, Shastri, TGT (Non-Medical), TGT (Medical), TGT(Arts), and Language exams will be held on September 3, 9, and 10 this year. HP TET 2017 Starts On September 3; Admit Card Expected Soon @ Hpbose.org

To download the admit card, the candidates may follow these steps:



Step One: Go to the official website of HP TET 2017, hpbose.org

Step Two: Click on the TET link or HP TET admit card link from the homepage

Step Three: Click on the HT TET admit card link

Step Four: Enter the required details

Step Five: Submit and download your admit card









