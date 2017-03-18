How To Become A Good Team Player At Your Workplace

New Delhi: Everywhere you go these days for a job, you will come across the word team player. Companies these days hire people who can be a good team player. The job requirements has changed drastically and organizations need more and more people who can work in a team. Though, people vouch to be a team player all the time, it is rarely that they understand the ethos of being a team player. While your performance as an individual may be good, but your contribution may not shine out if your team under performs. In this article we will explain the five ways you can be a better team player.



5 Ways to become a good team player



Make and stick to rules: A lot of people believe that the best teams don't have any rules, which is only a myth. The best teams have rules and have members who stick by them. Don't confuse rules with having no creative freedom.



Team participation: It is very important that everyone in the team participates in discussions. The team should not be driven by the decisions of only one person. Everyone should have a say in the decisions. If you are the one who is constantly talking and asking questions, then you need to start letting other chime in or if you rarely speak then you need to pad up and participate.



Keep everyone updated: Never assume that members in your team know what you do. Keep your team members updated about the status of the task assigned to you.



Follow the process of share, analyze, and decide: Always stick to this process. As a team share your ideas, then analyze your goals, methods you need to achieve it and your teams strengths and then decide the allocation of tasks.



Don't let the fear of failure affect teamwork: It could be that you or your team mate may be afraid of letting everyone down. The fear of failure only increases the chances of messing things up. Keep an eye open and constantly motivate your team members. Inculcate the values in yourself which you expect to see in others.



