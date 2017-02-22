Hindi Teachers In Mizoram Unpaid For 10 Months

A total 1305 Hindi teachers in Mizoram appointed under Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) have not been paid their salaries for ten months and have launched a 'pen down strike'. The teachers took out a procession here today demanding payment of their salaries and continuation of their services. Hindi Teachers association leaders said the teachers are not attending classes as a result of their agitation. They are also demanding continuation of their service which is to be terminated by this month end.Mizoram's School Education department officials clarified that the Hindi teachers have been employed by union ministry of human resources development and their salaries being paid by it.School Education Minister H Rohluna, accompanied by parliamentary secretary Joseph Lalhimpuia had met Union Minister for HRD Prakash Javadekar in Delhi in October last year and Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla had also sent letters to the Prime Minister twice on the issue, officials said.Continuation of the services of the Hindi teachers would be decided by the Centre in accordance with the recommendations of Lucknow-based Awadh Foundation, which was entrusted to evaluate the scheme under which the Hindi teachers were employed, the officials added.Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) and BJP have accused the state government of neglecting the problems of the Hindi teachers and demanded that their unpaid salaries be disbursed immediately.The state government should pressurise the Centre to continue the services of the teachers, they said.Click here for more Jobs News