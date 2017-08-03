Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2017, 4386 Vacancies: Check Your Eligibility A total of 4386 vacancies have been notified under Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2016-2017.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT High Court Of Allahabad Recruitment 2017, 4386 Vacancies: Check Your Eligibility New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2016-2017 has notified about more than 4000 vacant positions in category 'C' and 'D' posts. Online applications have been invited against the same. The recruitment will be held in the U.P. State District Courts subordinate to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad. Vacancies are available in the posts of Stenographer grade III, Junior Assistant, paid apprentices, driver, tube well operator cum electrician, process server, orderly, peon, office peon, farrash, chowkidar, waterman, sweeper, mali, coolie, bhisti, liftman and sweeper cum farrash. Official notification is available at allahabadhighcourt.in.



