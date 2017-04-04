HEC Recruitment 2017: Apply For 100 Non-Executive Trainees Posts From April 14

New Delhi: Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited (HEC Ltd) has invited application for the three years Training Programme as Non-Executive Trainees (Technical) and the interested candidates can apply for this from April 14. "Getting inspiration from Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikash Yojna (PMKVY); HEC Ltd. has decided to introduce three years Training Programme to ITI qualified & Diploma Engineering Holders", said a notification from the official website of HEC Ltd. According to HEC, this is a unique initiative that aims to offer 100 young technocrats meaningful, industry relevant, skill based training.
Under this scheme, the trainees will be offered a monthly Stipend and a certificate on successful completion of training, which will help them in securing a job in related industry based on their qualification and exposure obtained through this training program for a better future, said the recruitment notification.
HEC Non-Executive Trainees Recruitment 2017: How To Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can apply only through online registration system of HEC Ltd. To apply for these posts, candidates are advised to visit this website: http://www.hecltd.com/jobs-at-hec.php The Online Registration will be functional from 10.00 hours of April 14 to midnight of May 5, 2017. No other means / mode of application shall be accepted.
The candidates can check the eligibility details in the official website mentioned above.
HEC Non-Executive Trainees Recruitment 2017: Important Dates
Online Registration Starts: April 14
Online Registration Closing: May 5
Last date of Remittance of application process Charges/fee in Bank (for already registered candidates only): May 8
Last date of Submission of Payment details in Online Portal (for registered candidates only): May 8
Availability of Call Letter on website: 10-15 days before the date of Written Test/ Interview
Tentative Date of Written Test/ Trade Test, Technical & Supervisory Skill Test: Will be notified on website
HEC Ltd
HEC Ltd, established in the year 1958 is one of the largest Engineering Complex in India. It
manufactures and supplies capital equipment, machines and renders turnkey project execution services required for the core sector industries. It has complete manufacturing set up including casting & forging, fabrication, machining, assembly and testing- all at one location backed by a strong design- engineering and technology team.
