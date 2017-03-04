Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Extends Last Date For Online Application For Constable (General Duty) Recruitment; Apply Till March 10

EMAIL PRINT HSSC Extends Last Date To Apply For Constable (General Duty) Vacancy New Delhi: Haryana Staff Selection commission (HSSC) has extended the last date for application submission for direct recruitment of male and female constables. Eligible candidates can now apply till March 10, 2017. The application form can be filled online from HSSC official website. There are 4500 vacancies for male constables and 1032 vacancies for female constables. The vacancies are open for candidates who have passed 10+2 from a recognized board. For both the posts, the commission has set some physical standards, which a candidate must fulfill for selection. Check details below.



Important Dates



Last date to fill application forms online: March 10, 2017

Last date to deposit application fee: March 15, 2017



Eligibility Criteria Candidate should have passed 10+2 from a recognized board.

Candidate should have studied Hindi/Sanskrit upto Matric standard.

The candidate should not be younger than 18 years and older than 25 years as on February 1, 2017. There would be relaxation in age limit for reserved categories as per Punjab Police Rules 12.15.

Physical Standards



For Male Constable General category: Height should be 172 centimeters and chest should be between 83 centimeter and 87 centimeter.

Reserved category: Height should be 169 centimeter and chest should be between 81 centimeter and 85 centimeter.

For Female Constables General category: Height should be 160 centimeter.

Reserved category: Height should be 157 centimeter.

How to Apply



Step one: Go to Haryana Staff Selection Commission website: hssc.gov.in



Step two: Click on the link which says Advt.1/2017



Step three: Click on the relevant link to Register and again click on the link which says Continue to Registration.



Step four: Agree to the declaration and proceed. Complete the application form and submit application fee.



Selection Process



HSSC will conduct a Physical Screening Test followed by a Knowledge Test for selection of candidates. Candidates who qualify the Physical Screening Test only will be called for the Knowledge Test. After these two tests, the commission will conduct document verification. This will be followed by a Physical Measurement Test. On the basis of composite scores in all these three tests, candidates will be called for an Interview-cum-Personality test.



Click here for more









