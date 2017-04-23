Haryana Promotes 1,177 TGTs To PGTs

Chandigarh: Good news for the Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) working in Haryana government schools! Haryana Government's School Education Department has now promoted 1,177 TGTs working in state run schools to the post of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs). According to Press Trust of India, state Education Minister, Ram Bilas Sharma has said that these 1,177 TGTs are eligible for promotion as per the records.
"All TGTs who were eligible for promotion on January 1, 2017, have been promoted", the minister said yesterday.
The minister also said that these cases for promotion of TGTs had been pending for the last eight years.
According to the minister, his department was going to carry out recruitment of teachers to meet the requirement in government schools, and pending cases of promotion were being disposed of, he said.
The Education Department is trying to ensure that there is no shortage of teachers in government schools in the state, he added.
On last September, the Punjab and Haryana high court vacated the stay on the selection of around 1,100 TGTs of various subject in the state education department of Haryana. The High Court, however, made it clear that stay on the selection of 895 posts of TGT of science subject shall continue.
According to a PTI report, Haryana Education Department has said in last December that it will soon appoint principals for 240 government schools in the state. Additional Chief Secretary, School Education Department, P K Das, said that Finance Department had sanctioned creation of posts in these schools, which were upgraded in 2014.
Mr. Das then said that 600 posts of principal were lying vacant in the Department, which were filled through promotions of school head master and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT).
(With Inputs from PTI)
