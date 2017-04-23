Haryana JBT Teachers Recruitment: 'Appointment Letters Within 24-hr Of Court Order', Says Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar yesterday said the appointment letters will be issued to the selected Junior Basic Training (JBT) teachers within 24 hours of receipt of orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court vacating its stay on their appointment. The Chief Minister was addressing the JBT teachers who had called on him to express gratitude to the state government for presenting a strong case in their favour in the High Court, said an official spokesman.Expressing his heartfelt wishes for bright future of the selected JBT teachers, he said the state government would fulfil its promise and the teachers would join service within 24 hours of receipt of court orders."The thought that these teachers were selected during the tenure of the previous government and therefore should not be recruited, never crossed my mind," he added.Urging the teachers to serve the society by imparting cultural values along with academic knowledge to children for their all-round development, he said they now had to engender preference for government schools among the people by fostering a congenial atmosphere in the schools.Haryana government, with the assistance of private schools, has prepared a scheme to enhance academic and other activities in government schools in the state, he added.Click here for more Education News