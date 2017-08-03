Half Of Those Who Crack Civil Services Exam Are Engineers, Majority Of Them Opt For Subjects Like Sociology: Jitendra Singh Minister of State for personnel, public grievances and pensions Jitendra Singh has stated that, 'Nearly half of those who crack the civil services examination are engineering graduates and a large number of them do so by opting for subjects like public administration and sociology.'

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Half of those who crack civil service exams are engineers:Government New Delhi: Minister of State for personnel, public grievances and pensions Jitendra Singh has stated that, 'Nearly half of those who crack the civil services examination are engineering graduates and a large number of them do so by opting for subjects like public administration and sociology,' in response to BJP member Subramaniam Swamy's question on whether the government had received representations to include Ayurveda as an optional subject for civil services examination, during the question hour in Rajya Sabha, today. 'There are 48 optional subjects for the examination and added that Ayurveda not being an optional did not mean that Ayush graduates could not appear for the examination,' he added further to support his statement.



However he said that the issue is under examination by the government. Among 20 toppers this year, 19 were engineers and one was a doctor.



Highlighting more, he said not even 10 per cent of the doctors opt for medical science as their option. Doctors and engineers choose optional subjects different than what they have studied, for the civil services exam.



(With Inputs From PTI)

