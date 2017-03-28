Gujarat Postal Circle Recruitment 2017: 413 Vacancies In MTS Cadre, Check Here For Details

New Delhi: Gujarat Postal Circle has released job notification for direct recruitment to the cadre of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) in administrative/ subordinate offices in Postal/Railway Mail Service Division/Unit. Interested candidates, only after going through the official notification, should apply before 10 April 2017. This is a great opportunity for 10th pass candidates! In order to be eligible for the online registration, candidates must also be in the age group of 18-25 years.
Pay Scale: Pay Level 1-7th CPC Matrix (Pre-revised Rs. 5200-20200 with a grade pay of Rs. 1800/-) pay the revise pay in pay matrix level 1 will be of Rs. 18000 Admissible allowances.
After selection candidates will be on probation for 2 years.
Candidates will have to go through strict selection procedure in order to be recruited for the post. Candidates shall have to appear for an aptitude test carrying a total of 100 marks. Questions will be related to general knowledge, mathematics, English and regional language. Candidates will be allowed 2 hours for the exam. Candidates should note that the question paper will be bilingual: English and Gujarati. The descriptive examination with the same syllabus will be taken in order of merit of Aptitude Test.
On the basis of the descriptive exam a common merit list will be made for the Gujarat Postal Circle.
