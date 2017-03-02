Gujarat High Court Recruitment: Online Application For 42 District Judge Vacancies Begins; Apply Before March 31

New Delhi: Gujarat High Court at Sola, Ahmedabad has released notification for direct recruitment of 42 district judge vacancies. The application process started on March 1, 2017 and will end on March 31, 2017 at midnight. The application process can be filled online on the High Court's official website. The selection will be done on the basis of performance in a Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Personal Interview/viva-voce. The tentative date for Preliminary written exam is April 30, 2017.
Eligibility Criteria
Candidate must have a degree in law from a recognized law university in India.
Candidate must be a practicing Advocate in Courts of Civil and/or Criminal jurisdiction and must have so practiced for a period not less than Seven years as on March 31, 2017.
Candidate must also have basic knowledge of Computer Application/Operation.
The lower age limit for general candidates is 35 years and upper age limit is 45 years. In case of the reserved category candidates, the upper age limit is 48 years.
How to Apply
Step one: Go to Gujarat High Court website: gujarathighcourt.nic.in
Step two: Click on the HC OJAs site link.
Step three: Click on the link for Direct recruitment for District Judges under Current Jobs.
Step four: Click on Apply Now and fill all the required details.
Step five: Agree to the declaration at the end of the application form and submit.
Application Fee
The application fee for General candidates is Rs. 1000 and for reserved category candidates is Rs. 500. Application fee can be paid through cash voucher available for download on the website at any State Bank of India branch.
