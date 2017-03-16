Gujarat High Court Recruitment For Private Secretary And Gujarati Stenographer, Apply Before 31 March

The High Court of Gujarat has notified of 23 vacancies in Private Secretary ad Gujarati Stenographer post. The official notification has been released at gujarathighcourt.nic.in. While Stenography test/ skill test for recruitment to the post will be held on 7 May 2017, the viva voce will be held on July/ August 2017. Out of the total number of vacancies, only one post is for Stenographer (Gujarati) post and the rest are for private secretary. Important information regarding the recruitment can be found below.



Educational Qualification required to apply for Gujarat HC recruitment

Graduates are eligible to apply. Candidates must have English short hand speed of 120 wpm (Private Secretary) and Gujarati short hand speed of 90 wpm (Stenographer). In addition to this candidates must have CCC / CCC+ level Certificate, or should have Degree/Diploma from any recognized University/

Educational Institution with computer as one of the Subjects, or should have passed SSC or HSC examination from recognized School Board with Computer as one of the Subjects, or Courses prescribed by the Government.



Selection Process of Gujarat HC recruitment

In order to be selected for the posts candidates must qualify stenography/ skill test and viva voce. The exams will be held at Ahmedabad or at the Centres that will be decided by the High Court.



Interested candidates are suggested to send their application online before 31 March 2017 (till 23.59 hours).



